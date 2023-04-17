Contents of Issue 133
Lessons from Strike Season – Olivia Crook, Lara, Paula Dixon, Amber Ward
Glimmers of a Resurgent Student Movement? – Coll McCail
Poem: Erasure Yoga for Striking Workers – Allie Kerper
The Mythical Separation Between Workers and Public – Roz Foyer
Nourished by Love – Rona Proudfoot
No Routes Left: Striking for Revival in Rural Scotland – Enas Magzoub
Letter from America – Peter Frase
Lettre d’Europe – Paul Malgrati
What Home Can Really Mean – Esmond Sage
Leaving the Jute Mill – James Barrowman
D. C. Thomson, Logan Roy, and the Tyranny of the Tartan Monster – Charlotte Lauder
Jute, Jam and Journalism: when D. C. Thomson Dominated Dundee – Ellie McDonald
Scottish Antifascism in 2023 – Emma Òr
Why Hotel Accommodation? – Pinar Aksu
A Paradigm Shift in Scotland’s Health – People’s Health Movement Scotland
Migration Experiences, New Scots, and the Limits of Civic Nationalism – Quan Nguyen
Kinship in our Damaged Land – Iryna Zamuruieva
Humanity and Hope – Henry Maitles
Imperialism by Stealth – Sean Sheehan
A Kick Up the Tabloids – Vladimir McTavish