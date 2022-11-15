Report winter 2022

The Foundation held a very successful ninth annual lecture on the evening of Thursday 6 October with around 200 people in attendance to hear Christina McAnea, Glasgow-born and the first woman UNISON general secretary in the Banqueting Hall in the City Chambers on George Square.

Christina outlined the case of how unions are fighting the cost-of-living crisis for their members and for workers in general. The Foundation wishes to place on record its thanks to Christina for agreeing to deliver the lecture, to Glasgow City Council for the use of the Hall and to UNISON Scotland for providing the resources to allow the lecture to be recorded. The video can be viewed here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kspy1LnuMVw&ab_channel=GregorGall

The Foundation has also agreed to publish a pamphlet on the case for a republic in time for the coronation in May 2023 and is working on two other major publications – a long overdue examination of power and privilege in Scotland which will take the form of an edited book like our current edited collection, ‘A New Scotland: Building an Equal, Fair and Sustainable’ (https://www.calton-books.co.uk/books/a-new-scotland-building-an-equal-fair-and-sustainable-society/) and a critical history of education in Scotland by Emeritus Professor of Education, Brian Boyd. The latter should be published in 2023 and the former in early 2024.