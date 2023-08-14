Out Now: Pride and Struggle

1 min read

Issue 135, Pride and Struggle, is now available to download and to read online.

The Scottish Left Review depends on our subscribers. For just £21 you receive a year’s worth of printed editions: this issue and five more. Subscribers are posted copies in advance of them being accessible online. Support the magazine and subscribe now.

CONTENTS OF ISSUE 135

CAPITALIST SCOTLAND: CLASSROOMS, COURTS AND CONTRACTS

Editorial: The Power of Pride

Black Pupils in White Eyes by Rohit Rao

Scottish Colleges in Crisis by Sher Khalid-Ali

‘Illegal’ First, Children Second by Francesca Sella

The Rebuilding Can Begin by Bethany Ansell

Tensions in the Scot Squad by Sorley Complain

Not Only Ferries Run Aground by Peter McColl and Gilbert Ramsay

THE LONG QUEER REVOLUTION

When Pride Fails Us by Fossil Free Pride

Everyday Acts of Love by Dan Glass

Respectable Revolutionaries by Jen Bell

WHEN CHILE DREAMED

A Government We Called Our Own by Oscar Mendoza

From Chile to the Ends of the Earth by Chris Dolan

Prayer to a Worker by Victor Jara

STRUGGLES ON STAGE

Restless Skye by Catherine MacPhee

The Radical Fringe by Mim Black, with exclusive Fringe Listings

Black, Bold, Beautiful by C. R. Hourigan

What is a Review?