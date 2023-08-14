Out Now: Pride and Struggle
Issue 135, Pride and Struggle, is now available to download and to read online.
CONTENTS OF ISSUE 135
CAPITALIST SCOTLAND: CLASSROOMS, COURTS AND CONTRACTS
Black Pupils in White Eyes by Rohit Rao
Scottish Colleges in Crisis by Sher Khalid-Ali
‘Illegal’ First, Children Second by Francesca Sella
The Rebuilding Can Begin by Bethany Ansell
Tensions in the Scot Squad by Sorley Complain
Not Only Ferries Run Aground by Peter McColl and Gilbert Ramsay
THE LONG QUEER REVOLUTION
When Pride Fails Us by Fossil Free Pride
Everyday Acts of Love by Dan Glass
Respectable Revolutionaries by Jen Bell
WHEN CHILE DREAMED
A Government We Called Our Own by Oscar Mendoza
From Chile to the Ends of the Earth by Chris Dolan
Prayer to a Worker by Victor Jara
STRUGGLES ON STAGE
Restless Skye by Catherine MacPhee
The Radical Fringe by Mim Black, with exclusive Fringe Listings
Black, Bold, Beautiful by C. R. Hourigan